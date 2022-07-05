Science & Exploration How to see Webb’s new images 05/07/2022 1154 views 7 likes

As excitement mounts for the unveiling of Webb’s first full-colour images on Tuesday 12 July, here’s how to participate in the global celebration via ESA’s channels. Choose from watching a livestream, attending an in-person event, or joining our social media activities.

These first images from the international NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope will demonstrate Webb at its full power, ready to begin its mission to unfold the infrared universe. From the deepest images of our Universe ever made, to stellar life cycles, interacting galaxies and insights into exoplanets, Webb is set to wow us across a wide range of topics.

Watch live from 16:00 CEST on 12 July via ESA Web TV NASA, ESA and CSA are hosting a joint broadcast to unveil the new images one by one with live commentary from experts. ESA is hosting the transmission on ESA Web TV. It will begin with a leadership address at 16:00 CEST, the image reveal in a live broadcast with expert commentary from 16:30 CEST, and a media briefing at 18:00 CEST.

Press release and where to find the new images Webb's iconic mirror The images will be released simultaneously across Webb and partner agency websites and social media accounts. Check the esa.int homepage as each image is unveiled on 12 July, between 16:30 CEST and 17:30 CEST. The complete set of images will also be available via our ESA Space in Images archive here. Once all the images have been presented in the live broadcast, a press release will be published on esa.int/webb Bookmark www.esawebb.org for all Webb community updates, too.

In-person media opportunities Europe-based media are invited to join ESA at ESOC (Darmstadt, Germany) and ESTEC (Noordwijk, Netherlands) on 12 July for a special activity to celebrate the image release. More details and accreditation here.

Join #EuropeMeetsWebb public events Special events are being held across Europe to celebrate this mission milestone and bring the images to more citizens across the continent. Find an event near you, here.

There are many ways to join the Webb image buzz via our main social media channels as we countdown to the big unveil.

Follow @ESA_Webb for the latest mission updates. The first images will also be released via @esascience and @esa. Join the general conversation using the hashtags #EuropeMeetsWebb #WebbSeesFarther or #UnfoldTheUniverse

International mission partners NASA, ESA and CSA have teamed up to bring you up to speed with all things Webb. Follow @ESAWebb, our official Facebook page for Webb, as well as @EuropeanSpaceAgency for the great image unveil on Tuesday.

Follow @ESAWebb where the new images will also make an appearance.

It’s the final countdown! What songs spring to mind when you think of Webb and its science goals? We’re inviting you to add our Seeing Farther Spotify playlist, building on songs about launch and deployment to cover all things stars, planets, galaxies and beyond. Submit your ideas as replies to the relevant ESA Twitter, Facebook or Pinterest posts, or via ESA’s Instagram channel in our special ESA Quiz story edition on Friday night. The updated Spotify playlist will be revealed on 11 July and announced via our main social channels.

Science with Webb: seeing farther

About Webb The Webb telescope lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 25 December 2021 on its exciting mission to unlock the secrets of the Universe. Webb, a partnership between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), is designed to answer outstanding questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy. The major contributions of ESA to the mission are: the NIRSpec instrument; 50% of the MIRI instrument; the provision of the launch services; and personnel to support science operations. In return for these contributions, European scientists will get a minimum share of 15% of the total observing time, like for the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.