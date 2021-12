Science & Exploration Webb launch confirmed for 24 December 18/12/2021 3310 views 156 likes

The James Webb Space Telescope is confirmed for the target launch date of 24 December, at 12:20 GMT / 13:20 CET.

Late yesterday, teams at the launch site successfully completed encapsulation of the observatory inside the Ariane 5 rocket that will launch it to space. Webb’s launch final readiness review will be held on Tuesday 21 December and, if successful, roll-out is planned for Wednesday 22 December.