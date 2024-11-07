Meet ESA’s SME Office at Space Tech Expo 2024
Space startups and SMEs can meet ESA’s SME Office at Space Tech Expo, a space technology trade fair and conference in Bremen, Germany from 19–21 November.
Newcomers to the space industry as well as established small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can find out about ESA’s support to SMEs and receive practical information on how to do business with the Agency.
ESA’s SME Office is joined at its stand in Hall 5, booth Q27 by the ESA Business Incubation Centre (BIC) Northern Germany. The SME Office helps SMEs to get involved in the R&D activities and development programmes of the Agency. ESA supports space startups through its Business Incubation Centres.
Schedule a one-on-one meeting on one of the exhibition days via the Space Tech Expo conference tool or email the SME helpdesk.
During the exhibition, see how to register with ESA and use its online esa-match tool – ESA’s new industry matchmaking platform. esa-match makes it easier for companies wanting to do business in the space sector to find potential partners.
A number of special events will be organised at the ESA exhibition booth, including presentations by the winners of the ESA awards for innovation and excellence as sub-contractor.
Special events at ESA's booth Q27
|DAY 1 – TUESDAY 19 NOVEMBER
|11:00–11:30
|Pitch presentations ESA BIC start-up companies
|12:30–13:30
|
SME success stories: Meet the 2023 winners of the ESA awards for innovation and excellence as sub-contractor
Presentations by ESA and the winners of the ESA awards for innovation and excellence as sub-contractor, ASP Equipment (Germany) and KP Labs (Poland), followed by a community get-together
|14:00–14:30
|
Celebrating the 500th ESA BIC Germany start-up company
During Space Tech Expo, the 500th German BIC start-up company selected will be revealed. Discover what an ESA BIC has to offer, meet the start-up and learn about their business and their experience of starting up in the space industry.
|14:30–15:00
|Pitch presentations ESA BIC start-up companies
|15:30–16:00
|
DIVA: a climate chatbot companion for the DestinE platform – presentations by MEWS and Atos
Discover DIVA, a demonstrator of an LLM-powered chatbot designed as part of the Destination Earth initiative which allows journalists and non-experts to intuitively generate visual insights on past and future climate data.
|DAY 2 – WEDNESDAY 20 NOVEMBER
|10:00–10:10
|
esa-match: ESA's industry matchmaking platform – Launch of the esa-match awareness campaign
Presentation about esa-match, ESA's industry matchmaking platform
|10:10–10:20
|
10 Minutes to Launch: How to get started and find information to do business with ESA
A 10-minute introductory presentation about how to do business with ESA
|11:00–11:30
|Pitch presentations ESA BIC start-up companies
|14:00–14:30
|Pitch presentations ESA BIC start-up companies
|15:00–15:10
|
10 Minutes to Launch: How to get started and find information to do business with ESA
A 10-minute introductory presentation about how to do business with ESA
|15:30–16:00
|
DIVA: a climate chatbot companion for the DestinE platform – presentations by MEWS and Atos
Discover DIVA, a demonstrator of an LLM-powered chatbot designed as part of the Destination Earth initiative which allows journalists and non-experts to intuitively generate visual insights on past and future climate data.
|DAY 3 – THURSDAY 21 NOVEMBER
|10:00–10:10
|
10 Minutes to Launch: How to get started and find information to do business with ESA
A 10-minute introductory presentation about how to do business with ESA
|10:10–10:20
|
esa-match: ESA's industry matchmaking platform – Launch of the esa-match awareness campaign
Presentation about esa-match, ESA's industry matchmaking platform
ESA enables and accelerates space business as part of its long-term plans for Europe in space and encourages innovative technology development and commercialisation in the European space sector.