Meet ESA’s SME Office at Space Tech Expo 2024

Space startups and SMEs can meet ESA’s SME Office at Space Tech Expo, a space technology trade fair and conference in Bremen, Germany from 19–21 November.

Newcomers to the space industry as well as established small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can find out about ESA’s support to SMEs and receive practical information on how to do business with the Agency.

ESA’s SME Office is joined at its stand in Hall 5, booth Q27 by the ESA Business Incubation Centre (BIC) Northern Germany. The SME Office helps SMEs to get involved in the R&D activities and development programmes of the Agency. ESA supports space startups through its Business Incubation Centres.

Schedule a one-on-one meeting on one of the exhibition days via the Space Tech Expo conference tool or email the SME helpdesk.