Final call to apply to the ESA Student Internship Programme

The countdown is on! The 2024 call for applications for ESA’s Student Internship Programme closes on 30 November. This is your moment to take the first step towards an extraordinary career in space. Explore this year’s internship opportunities on our job portal and imagine yourself contributing to the next breakthroughs in space. Craft your profile, upload your CV and share your passion in your motivation letter. Don’t just dream of space—become a part of it! Apply today and set your career on a trajectory for success with ESA.

To be eligible to apply for an ESA internship, you must meet the following criteria:

Our tips for applying

To make your application as strong as possible, we suggest the following steps:

Read through the different opportunities on our job site thoroughly and select the opportunity that most interests you and fits best with your academic background and aspirations . You can apply to a maximum of two internship positions, however within each internship opportunity there is no limit to the choice of topics.

. You can apply to a maximum of two internship positions, however within each internship opportunity there is no limit to the choice of topics. Share your motivation, interests and enthusiasm in your motivation letter – but keep it clear and concise.

Answer the questions in the application form carefully: they are important for us to learn more about your profile and background.

Watch the recording of our webinar held on 12 November for more information on the 2025 ESA Student Internship Programme.

Selection process

November 2024: publication of internship opportunities.

December 2024 - January 2025: shortlisting and selection of candidates.

February 2025: earliest start date for internships. The starting date of the internship is flexible (between February and October of the same year) and can be decided by mutual agreement with your tutor. It should take into consideration that the internship is between three to six months long and you will need to be enrolled at your university for the entire duration of the internship.

More information

For answers to your most common queries, please check our FAQs.

Check out our student internships page for further information, including terms and conditions of the internships.

Good luck with your application!