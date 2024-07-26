FIA 2024 - Day 5

Today, the Farnborough International Airshow opened its doors for the public day, allowing visitors of all ages and backgrounds to immerse themselves in the world of aviation and space exploration. Throughout the day, crowds visiting the Space Zone will have the chance to participate in a variety of presentations delivered by noteworthy speakers and scientists, as well as the opportunity to meet ESA astronauts.

Meanwhile, the recruitment team at ESA’s stand, will be on hand to help visitors explore the broad spectrum of career paths available at the European Space Agency. Visitors can also discover more about job opportunities at ESA by attending the Pioneers of Tomorrow Talent Hub, which is a dedicated STEM-focused event designed to inspire and engage the next generation of aerospace leaders.

Browse through the highlights of Day 5 at FIA 2024.