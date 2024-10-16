IAC 2024 - Day 3

Following two days of intensive panels and events, the third day of IAC 2024 will bring several exciting sessions focused on space exploration, Earth observation and commercialisation.

Highlights of the day will include the ESA BIC Italy presentation, the ECSECO IAC Paper Award ceremony and panel sessions focusing on EarthCARE, Copernicus and Hydron.

Additionally, ESA signed a contract for Element #1, the first phase of the HydRON Demonstration System.

Discover the full programme of the day here.

Check out the key moments of Day 3 below.