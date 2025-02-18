INFLECION project set to transform maritime safety and sustainability from space

The European Space Agency (ESA) and AAC Clyde Space, a New Space company specialising in small satellite technologies, have jointly signed a contract for the first phase of satellite constellation project INFLECION. The initiative will transform Maritime Domain Awareness – the understanding of activities at sea – by enhancing safety, efficiency, compliance, and environmental sustainability in maritime operations.

With approximately 90% of international trade travelling by sea, maritime routes are becoming increasingly congested due to supply chain disruptions, changing trade patterns, and geopolitical tensions. INFLECION will be specifically designed to monitor and support maritime operations, while also contributing to the International Maritime Organisation's e-Navigation strategy to make navigation safer and more efficient.

The proposed €30 million project will be co-funded by the UK Space Agency through ESA's Advanced Research in Telecommunication Systems (ARTES) Partnership Project programme within the agency’s Connectivity and Secure Communications directorate. The project will deliver three crucial services:

Improve operational efficiency by helping vessels optimise routes and achieve just-in-time arrivals

Enhance maritime security through AI-powered satellite surveillance to combat smuggling and illegal fishing

Support environmental sustainability by protecting marine ecosystems and ensuring compliance with regulations

The system combines three key technologies: VHF Data Exchange System (VDES), enabling reliable two-way data exchange between ships, satellites, and shore stations; Signal Intelligence (SIGINT), which detects and analyses electronic signals to identify vessels engaged in illegal activities; and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), providing continuous surveillance of shipping lanes and coastal areas in all weather conditions.

Following this first phase, which will define the project's requirements by the end of 2025, the project will see two more phases: a 15-month development phase to build prototypes and systems, followed by a demonstration phase to test and prepare the system for commercial use. Full operational capability is expected by 2028.

"The maritime industry faces unprecedented challenges from supply chain disruptions and shifting trade patterns. INFLECION will provide the space-based tools needed to navigate these challenges while protecting our marine environment," said Laurent Jaffart, ESA Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications.

"INFLECION is a key step in AAC Clyde Space's strategy to grow Space Data as a Service. With this project, we are using space technology to tackle real challenges in the maritime industry. Together with our partners, we are setting a new standard for safety, efficiency, and sustainability at sea," said Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

AAC Clyde Space leads a consortium of UK organisations, including AST Marine, Bright Ascension, Craft Prospect, Heriot Watt University, Horizon Technologies, ICEYE UK, Omanos Analytics, Nash Maritime, Plymouth Marine Laboratory, Saab UK, and University of Strathclyde.