Earth from Space: Frozen borders

This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image captures the borders between North and South Dakota and Minnesota blanketed with snow and ice.

This area is part of the Red River Valley, one of the most fertile river valleys in the world. This is clearly visible in the image, where the left side is dominated by a vast expanse of agricultural fields. Their geometric patterns can be seen in shades of brown, or white where they are blanketed with snow.

Agriculture, which includes soybeans, corn, wheat and sugar beets, plays a key role in the local economy.

Formed by the confluence of the Bois de Sioux River from the south and the Otter Tail River from the west, the winding course of the Red River of the North can be seen in white across the image. The river flows for over 700 km northwards, marking the border between North Dakota (left) and Minnesota (right).

Visible in white where the two rivers meet, the twin cities of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Breckenridge, Minnesota, lie on opposite sides of the Red River of the North. Wahpeton is just 75 km south of Fargo, making this snowy territory familiar to fans of the Fargo film and series.

On the right, the image features a blend of agricultural fields, wetlands and small lakes, that appear to be fully or partially frozen. The largest feature here is the Otter Tail Lake, covering about 55 sq km.

