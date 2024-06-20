ESA title
Applications

Summer solstice 2024

20/06/2024 455 views 5 likes 498877 ID 00:00:10
English

Summer officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere today 20 June, marking the longest day of the year. The summer solstice, which is when the Sun reaches the most northerly point in the sky, is set to occur tonight at 21:50 BST/22:50 CEST.

During the summer solstice, the Northern Hemisphere will experience the longest period of sunlight in a day or the longest day of the year. This is because of Earth’s position in orbit around the Sun and the way the North Pole is tilted towards the Sun during the solstice. 

The Sun’s rays hit the Northern Hemisphere at their most direct angle, resulting in the most extended period of daylight. Despite the long hours of daylight, it may not necessarily be the hottest day of the year. 

This animation shows one image per day captured by the Meteosat Second Generation from 20 June 2023 until 19 June 2024 captured at approximately 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST.

Access the related broadcast quality video material.

  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • Animation
SOHO’s summer solstice Sun
Science & Exploration

SOHO’s summer solstice Sun

Image 7524 views 115 likes
Saturn northern hemisphere
Enabling & Support

Saturn northern hemisphere

Image 5056 views 23 likes
Uranus (November 2014 and November 2022)
Science & Exploration

Hubble image of Uranus (November 2014 and November 2022)

Image 520 views 4 likes
Uranus (November 2014 and November 2022) compass image
Science & Exploration

Hubble image of Uranus (November 2014 and November 2…

Image 374 views 2 likes
Science & Exploration

Mimas by Saturnshine

Image 2425 views 10 likes