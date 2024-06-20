Summer solstice 2024

Summer officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere today 20 June, marking the longest day of the year. The summer solstice, which is when the Sun reaches the most northerly point in the sky, is set to occur tonight at 21:50 BST/22:50 CEST.

During the summer solstice, the Northern Hemisphere will experience the longest period of sunlight in a day or the longest day of the year. This is because of Earth’s position in orbit around the Sun and the way the North Pole is tilted towards the Sun during the solstice.

The Sun’s rays hit the Northern Hemisphere at their most direct angle, resulting in the most extended period of daylight. Despite the long hours of daylight, it may not necessarily be the hottest day of the year.

This animation shows one image per day captured by the Meteosat Second Generation from 20 June 2023 until 19 June 2024 captured at approximately 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST.

