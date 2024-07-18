ESA title
Juice flies by the Moon
Enabling & Support

Preparing for Juice’s daring double flyby

18/07/2024 2996 views 41 likes
ESA / Enabling & Support / Operations

Next month, ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) will carry out the first combined lunar-Earth flyby. Preparations are under way at ESA mission control for this highly precise manoeuvre, which will harness the gravitational forces of the Moon and Earth in quick succession to line Juice up for the next stage of its journey to Jupiter.

Squeezing the most out of Juice’s return to Earth

Juice is Europe’s first mission to the Jupiter system. To reach its distant target, the spacecraft will carry out a series of manoeuvres known as gravity assists, flybys, swingbys or slingshots.

These manoeuvres change a spacecraft’s speed and trajectory using the gravity of a large object such as a planet or a moon. They conserve fuel and allow the spacecraft to be packed with as many scientific instruments as possible for the exploration of distant worlds.

Juice’s first gravity assist is particularly complex as it is actually two flybys back-to-back. The lunar-Earth flyby will see Juice pass just 750 km from the Moon’s surface at 23:15 CEST on 19 August and 6840 km from Earth’s surface almost exactly 24 hours later at 23:56 CEST on 20 August.

Juice's lunar-Earth flyby: the complete path
Juice's lunar-Earth flyby: the complete path

Using the gravity of the Moon to slightly bend Juice’s trajectory first will improve the effectiveness of the much larger gravity assist at Earth. However, the dual flyby requires extraordinarily precise navigation and timing, as even minor deviations could send Juice in the wrong direction.

“For a typical gravity assist, spacecraft operations have to be highly precise,” says Angela Dietz, Juice Spacecraft Operations Engineer. “For a double flyby, they must be pinpoint.”

Mission control ready for action

Teams from all across ESA’s ESOC operations centre have been called to action for Juice’s lunar-Earth flyby.

The Juice team are currently performing a series of trajectory correction manoeuvres to fine-tune the spacecraft’s path as it approaches the Earth-Moon system and ensure it arrives at exactly the correct angle and speed.

During the critical phase, Juice will remain in near-constant contact with mission control via ESA's network of deep space antennas
During the critical phase, Juice will remain in near-constant contact with mission control via ESA's network of deep space antennas

During the critical phase, the deep space antennas in ESA’s Estrack network will provide a near-constant communication link with Juice.

The continuous supply of real-time telemetry data will enable the flight control and flight dynamics teams to closely monitor Juice’s position, speed and trajectory, and rapidly respond to any anomalies or deviations.

During the Earth flyby, Juice will pass within the altitude of satellites in geostationary and medium-Earth orbits. ESA’s Space Debris Office will scan Juice’s trajectory to ensure a safe passage free from other satellites or space debris.

After the lunar-Earth flyby, as Juice bids farewell to its home planet for the second time, the teams will evaluate its new trajectory and carry out any further minor correction manoeuvres as needed.

Preparing for a spaceflight first

“A lunar-Earth flyby has never been attempted before,” says Angela Dietz. “There are risks, but all of Juice’s onboard systems have been rigorously tested, and we are well prepared.”

The Juice flight control team practice recovering the spacecraft in the event that a 'safe mode' is triggered while passing behind the Moon
The Juice flight control team practice recovering the spacecraft in the event that a 'safe mode' is triggered while passing behind the Moon

“Due to the low altitudes, large velocity changes and strict navigation requirements involved, the flight control team needs to be ready to react at a moment’s notice.”

“This week, we are running a training campaign to develop and rehearse the recovery procedures that we will use to get the spacecraft back on track as quickly as possible if we encounter any anomalies.”

The Juice team practice planning and executing an emergency trajectory correction manoeuvre
The Juice team practice planning and executing an emergency trajectory correction manoeuvre

During the recent ‘dry run’ of the payload operations that will take place during the double flyby, the flight control team commanded Juice to operate its various cameras and scientific instruments exactly as it will do during the real flybys to ensure that all systems behave as expected.

Juice’s instruments are designed to study a planet and its moons, so the lunar-Earth flyby offers a rare opportunity to test and calibrate them on similar objects and prepare them for their scientific activities at Jupiter.

In more ways than one, the successful execution of the first lunar-Earth flyby will bring Juice one step closer to unveiling the mysteries of Jupiter and its icy moons.

Follow our Rocket Science blog and @ESA_Juice and @esaoperations on X for the latest updates on Juice’s lunar-Earth flyby.

Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
Find out more about how we prepare for manoeuvres like Juice's lunar-Earth flyby in our short film 'The Burn'
Access the video

Related Links

Focus on
Juice
Science & Exploration

Juice

Open item
Story
Juice flies by Earth
Science & Exploration

Juice’s lunar-Earth flyby: all you need to know

15/07/2024 25695 views 128 likes
Read
Focus on
Juice approaches Earth
Enabling & Support

Blog: Juice's lunar-Earth flyby

Follow for the latest updates as ESA's Jupiter mission swings through the Earth system this summer

Open
Video 00:00:59
Play
Science & Exploration

Juice’s flyby of Earth-Moon system

29/03/2022 3022 views 17 likes
Play
Story
Juice approaches Earth
Enabling & Support

Juice burns hard towards first-ever lunar-Earth flyby

17/11/2023 17092 views 152 likes
Read
Image
Science & Exploration

Juice's journey to Jupiter: the lunar-Earth flyby

15/07/2024 3965 views 35 likes
Juice's journey to Jupiter: the lunar-Earth flyby
View
Story
Juice flyby of Callisto (artist’s impression)
Enabling & Support

Juice aces Callisto flyby test

11/04/2024 3105 views 43 likes
Read
Story
Enabling & Support

Gravity assists: nature balances her books

09/08/2021 3493 views 40 likes
Read
Video 00:10:05
Play
Enabling & Support

The Burn

21/11/2019 8928 views 175 likes
Play