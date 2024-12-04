Enabling & Support Vega-C complete for return to flight 04/12/2024 1366 views 19 likes

Vega-C topped with Sentinel-1C mission ESA’s Vega-C rocket is complete on the launch pad at Europe’s Spaceport and ready for liftoff. The final element of the rocket, which includes the Sentinel-1C satellite that will be launched into space, was installed on top of the 35-m launcher on 29 November – like the cherry on a cake. Vega-C is ESA’s smaller rocket specialised in launching to polar orbits for Earth observation satellites such as Sentinel-1C. Together with Ariane 6 – which had its inaugural launch this summer – the two rockets ensure Europe has autonomous access to space for the benefit of our citizens. The launch this week is significant as it will be the ‘return to flight’ of Vega-C after it has been grounded since its previous flight in 2022. This launch will be the 25th flight for the Vega family of rockets, since the last Vega flight in September marked the retirement of Vega – Vega-C’s predecessor.

Stages stacked Sentinel-1C installed on top of Vega-C Vega-C has four ‘stages’ that are assembled separately and stacked in order on the launch pad. The first stage, the P120C, was installed on 14 October and is one of the most powerful one-piece solid-fuelled rocket motors ever built. This component is also used by Ariane 6 for its boosters. By sharing the same components, both rockets can be built more cost-effectively. The second stage, called Zefiro-40, has had its nozzle redesigned and the complete stage was test-fired twice since the last Vega-C launch. This is standard procedure when preparing solid-fuel rocket motors for operations. The third stage Zefiro-9, is the only component shared by Vega-C and its predecessor.

Avio’s Zefiro-40 firing



Sentinel-1C on Vega-C upper stage The fourth stage, called Attitude and Vernier Upper Module, or AVUM+, connects to the Sentinel-1C satellite and accompanies it for the first complete orbit of our planet, firing its liquid-fuelled engines in three separate bursts of up to five minutes to place Sentinel-1C as close to a perfect orbit as possible. After satellite separation, a final burn of the fourth stage will de-orbit the hardware to leave no space debris.

Liftoff Sentinel-1C's rocket fairing signed On launch day, the first three Vega-C stages will fire, burn through their fuel and be expended in rapid succession, enabling the rocket to reach space in just eight minutes. The fourth stage with Sentinel-1C will orbit Earth and prepare for release an hour and fifty minutes after liftoff. Although the components are stacked and ready on the launch pad, technicians connect, check and test right up until launch day. A final ‘launch readiness review’ was held, authorising Vega-C to be ignited and return to the skies. Watch the launch live on ESA Web TV.