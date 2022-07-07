ESA title
Apply now to become an ESA Astronaut
Science & Exploration

ESA astronaut selection in the final stages

07/07/2022 4090 views 31 likes
ESA / Science & Exploration / Human and Robotic Exploration

The ESA astronaut selection has been progressing as planned, with phase two of the selection process ending in March this year, and phase three ending in June.

During phase three, just over 400 applicants attended ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany, for thorough psychological assessment by an international team of experts. Though the precise tasks and tests are confidential, this phase was designed to ensure that selected candidates met the psychological profile required to work as an astronaut.

Phase four of the selection process began on 2 May 2022 and is ongoing. During this round of selection, applicants will have a medical evaluation which assesses their health and physical capabilities. Working as an astronaut is physically demanding, requiring stamina, dexterity and more. This assessment ensures selected candidates are capable of keeping up with the physical effort required by this position, both on Earth and in space.

Astronaut selection: parastronaut feasibility project
Astronaut selection: parastronaut feasibility project

The medical assessment has also been expanded to include applicants for the astronaut with a physical disability position, for whom the typical physical requirements would be a barrier to selection. In this first instance of ‘parastronaut’ recruitment, those with lower limb deficiency and/or those with statures below 130 cm are being considered. ESA is committed to pursuing a vision of space for all, and looks forward to what will be learned from the ‘Parastronaut Fly!’ Feasibility Project.

Invitations for the final phase, during which applicants will participate in panel interviews, will be issued this summer.

In 2021, ESA opened applications for the roles of astronaut and astronaut with a physical disability. This was the first call for new astronaut applicants since 2008.

In response, ESA received more than 22 000 valid applications for the role of astronaut from across Member States and Associate Members. Of those, 1361 individuals were invited to participate in phase two of the selection process. For the role of astronaut with a physical disability, 257 applications were received, 27 of which were invited to phase two.

Final applicants are expected to be selected at the end of 2022.

ESA thanks all applicants for their interest and commitment.

Play
$video.data_map.short_description.content
Terrae Novae: Earth orbit, Moon and Mars
Access the video

Related Articles

Focus on
Astronaut selection website

Your way to space

All you need to know about ESA's 2021-22 astronaut selection

Open
Highlight
Agency

Explore other space careers

Launch of the first SpaceX Crew Dragon to carry astronauts to the International Space Station
Open
Focus on
Key graphic for ESA astronaut selection 2021/22

Media kit

Infographics and information for the 2021-22 ESA astronaut selection

Open
Focus on
Handbook for astronaut applicants

Astronaut Applicant Handbook

Information for all applicants to ESA's astronaut selection

Open
Focus on
ESA astronaut Tim Peake at a Mission X event in United Kingdom

FAQs

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about becoming an ESA astronaut

Open
Focus on
Human and Robotic Exploration
Science & Exploration

Human and Robotic Exploration

Open item
Focus on
EAC
Agency

EAC

Open item
Focus on
ESA logo red (used for ESA Explores podcast) avatar

ESA Explores podcast

Listen to ESA Explores

Open