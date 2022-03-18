First spacewalk for Matthias Maurer

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is scheduled to perform his first spacewalk next week, stepping outside the International Space Station on Wednesday 23 March alongside NASA’s Raja Chari. Watch the action live on ESA Web TV .

The pair will exit the airlock around 13:50 CET and spend approximately six and a half hours working in space. Matthias will be EV-2, wearing an all-white spacesuit, while Raja will be lead spacewalker, known as EV-1, in a white spacesuit with red stripes.

Their tasks include installing hoses on a radiator beam valve module that routes ammonia through the Station’s heat-rejecting radiators to regulate system temperatures, installing a power and data cable on the Bartolomeo science platform outside ESA’s Columbus module, replacing an external camera on the Station’s truss, and conducting other upgrades to Station hardware.

It is a busy schedule that will see Matthias traverse much of the Station’s exterior, something Matthias recently joked about with his colleagues on board.

“I will go out with my dear colleague Raja. He will do some repairs for the cooling system of the Station, and I will walk around or, I should say, crawl around another part of the Station and do different small activities,” Matthias explains.

“I really do have to do a complete tour of the Space Station,” he says. “It is a motley mix and I’m totally looking forward to it.”