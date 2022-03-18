ESA title
NASA astronaut Raja Chari and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer check their EVA suits
First spacewalk for Matthias Maurer

18/03/2022
ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is scheduled to perform his first spacewalk next week, stepping outside the International Space Station on Wednesday 23 March alongside NASA’s Raja Chari. Watch the action live on ESA Web TV.

The pair will exit the airlock around 13:50 CET and spend approximately six and a half hours working in space. Matthias will be EV-2, wearing an all-white spacesuit, while Raja will be lead spacewalker, known as EV-1, in a white spacesuit with red stripes.

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer during a suit fit check ahead of his first spacewalk
ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer during a suit fit check ahead of his first spacewalk

Their tasks include installing hoses on a radiator beam valve module that routes ammonia through the Station’s heat-rejecting radiators to regulate system temperatures, installing a power and data cable on the Bartolomeo science platform outside ESA’s Columbus module, replacing an external camera on the Station’s truss, and conducting other upgrades to Station hardware.

It is a busy schedule that will see Matthias traverse much of the Station’s exterior, something Matthias recently joked about with his colleagues on board.

“I will go out with my dear colleague Raja. He will do some repairs for the cooling system of the Station, and I will walk around or, I should say, crawl around another part of the Station and do different small activities,” Matthias explains.

“I really do have to do a complete tour of the Space Station,” he says. “It is a motley mix and I’m totally looking forward to it.”

Bartolomeo connected to Columbus
Bartolomeo connected to Columbus

Known as US EVA 80, this will be the 248th spacewalk carried out in support of Space Station assembly, upgrades and maintenance. Matthias will be the 12th ESA astronaut to perform a spacewalk.

The Bartolomeo science platform is the first European commercial facility positioned outside of the International Space Station. Built and operated by Airbus, it was installed on the exterior of Columbus and is designed to offer a high-speed data feed and a unique view of Earth and deep space.

The power and data cable that Matthias is expected to install during this EVA is the final step in connecting Bartolomeo, ready for full operations.

Watch full coverage of EVA 80 with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronaut Raja Chari on Wednesday, 23 March live on ESA Web TV.

