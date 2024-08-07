Science & Exploration Take a trip to Mars’s largest lake 07/08/2024 1861 views 48 likes

Mars once hosted a lake larger than any on Earth. The broken-down and dried-up remnants of this ancient lakebed are shown here in amazing detail by ESA’s Mars Express.

This patch of Mars – shown in a new view from Mars Express’s High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) – is known as Caralis Chaos. We believe that water, and a lot of it, once existed here.

Perspective view The lower-right part of the frame features the remains of an old lakebed (seen most clearly in the associated topographic view below, where it shows up in tones of blue). The boundaries of this bed can be seen curving up and away from the bottom-centre of the frame towards the top right, skirting around the large central crater. The old lakebed is now filled with lots of raised mounds, thought to have formed as ancient martian winds swept dust across the planet; this dust was later covered and altered by water, before drying out again and breaking apart. The wider region surrounding Caralis Chaos actually contains a few old lake basins that have worn away over time. Together, these basins form the remnants of a vast ancient lake that covered an area of over a million square kilometres: Lake Eridania.

Topographic view Lake Eridania once held more water than all other martian lakes combined and was larger than any known lake on Earth, containing enough water to fill the Caspian Sea nearly three times over. It likely existed around 3.7 billion years ago, first as one large body of water and later as a series of smaller isolated lakes as it began to dry out. Eventually this once-colossal lake disappeared completely, along with the rest of the water on the planet.

Cracks and craters Perspective view Alongside water, there are clear signs of volcanism at play in and around Caralis Chaos. Two long cracks run vertically down through this image, cross-cutting both the aforementioned lakebed and the smoother ground to the left. These are known as the Sirenum Fossae faults, and formed as Mars's Tharsis region – home to the largest volcanoes in the Solar System – rose up and put immense stress on Mars’s crust.

Volcanic stress is also to blame for the many wrinkle ridges found here. These appear as wriggly lines weaving across the frame horizontally. Wrinkle ridges are common on volcanic plains, forming as new lava sheets are compressed while still soft and elastic, causing them to buckle and deform.

The Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) was developed and is operated by the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR).