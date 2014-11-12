Science & Exploration Philae’s extraordinary comet landing relived 12/11/2024 908 views 20 likes

On 12 November 2014, after a ten year journey through the Solar System and over 500 million kilometres from home, Rosetta’s lander Philae made space exploration history by touching down on a comet for the first time. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of this extraordinary feat, we celebrate Philae’s impressive achievements at Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko.

Decisions, decisions Rosetta arrived at the comet on 6 August 2014, and the race was immediately on to find a suitable landing site for its lander Philae. The site needed to offer a balance of safety and unique science potential. Rosetta’s images of candidate landing sites were scrutinised and debated, and within a few weeks the final choice was made: a smooth-looking patch, later named Agilkia, located on the smaller of the comet’s two lobes.

Intense preparations followed, but the night before landing, a problem was identified: Philae’s active descent system, which would provide a downward thrust to prevent rebound at touchdown, could not be activated. Philae would have to rely on harpoons and ice screws in its three feet to fix it to the surface. Nonetheless, the green light was given and after separating from Rosetta, Philae began its seven-hour descent to the surface of the comet. During the descent, Philae began ‘sensing’ the environment around the comet, taking stunning imagery as the first landing site came into view.

Philae’s instruments In this location, Philae’s MUPUS hammer penetrated a soft layer before encountering an unexpectedly hard surface a few centimetres below the surface. Philae ‘listened’ to the hammering with its feet, recording the vibrations that passed through the comet. This was the first time since the Apollo 17 mission to the Moon in 1972 that active seismic measurements were conducted on a celestial body. MUPUS also carried a thermal sensor, which measured the local changes in temperature from about -180ºC to 145ºC, in sync with the comet’s 12.4 hour day – the first time the temperature cycle of a comet had been measured at its surface. Meanwhile the CONSERT experiment, which passed radio waves between Rosetta and Philae through the comet in the first cometary sounding experiment, revealed the interior of the comet to be a very loosely compacted mixture of dust and ice, with a high porosity of 75–85%.

Highlights from Philae's 64-hour life on a comet In-flight science During the bouncing, Philae’s COSAC and Ptolemy instruments ‘sniffed’ the comet’s gas and dust, important tracers of the raw materials present in the early Solar System. COSAC revealed a suite of 16 organic compounds comprising numerous carbon and nitrogen-rich compounds, including methyl isocyanate, acetone, propionaldehyde and acetamide that had never before been detected in comets. The complex molecules detected by both COSAC and Ptolemy play a key role in the synthesis of the ingredients needed for life.

What’s next? ESA has an impressive legacy in small body exploration, with the Rosetta-Philae double-act inspiring the next generation of comet and asteroid-chasers. ESA’s Giotto mission to fly by Comet Halley in 1986 was the first mission to image a comet surface. The Rosetta mission was a natural next step, becoming the first to orbit a comet, as well as deploying a lander to its surface. Rosetta was also the first to follow a comet around the Sun, monitoring its activity as it made its closest approach to the Sun. Rosetta paves the way for the upcoming Comet Interceptor mission, which unlike its predecessors, will probe a comet visiting our Solar System for the first time. As such, the comet will contain material that has undergone minimal processing, offering a ‘cleaner’ look at pristine material from the dawn of the Solar System, before it is sculpted by the heat of the Sun. The mission will consist of a primary craft and two probes, providing a multi-angled view of the comet.

ESA missions to small bodies ESA is also visiting asteroids, with its flagship ‘planetary defender’ Hera on its way to survey Dimorphos following NASA’s impact experiment to alter its trajectory, a grand-scale test of planetary defence techniques. Hera’s orbit scheme is borrowed directly from Rosetta, and the mission's two smaller satellites carry radar and dust-measuring instruments based on those designed for Rosetta. Meanwhile Ramses will accompany asteroid Apophis as it makes an exceptionally close flyby of Earth in 2029. And suitcase-sized M-Argo will be the smallest spacecraft to perform its own independent mission in space when it rendezvous with a small near-Earth asteroid later this decade.

Rosetta and Philae’s legacy also lives on in the hearts and minds of people, as revealed in our new online exhibition celebrating this uniquely inspiring mission. We are also reliving the key moments around Philae's landing on the comet and Rosetta team members' experiences on X. Join us by following #CometLandingRelived. Rosetta was an ESA mission with contributions from its Member States and NASA. Philae was provided by a consortium led by DLR, MPS, CNES and ASI.