FIA 2024 - Day 2

Following a memorable series of kick-off events for the 76th edition of the Farnborough International Airshow yesterday, the second day of FIA 2024 has officially begun. Over the course of the day, the Space Zone theatre will host several session featuring high-level speakers from ESA - including ESA's Director General and other ESA Directors – plus speakers from the UK Space Agency and NASA. A remarkable panel discussion will focus on the key theme of international cooperation in the space sector. Another noteworthy event will be the ESA Day in cooperation with UK: which will showcase the publication of the Farnborough Declaration on the future of ESA ECSAT.

