FIA 2024 – Day 1

The Farnborough International Airshow, the UK’s largest trade airshow, opened its doors today. FIA 2024 runs from 22 to 26 July 2024, with the first four days offering an extensive program of sessions for thousands of professional attendees. The final day will be open to the public, welcoming visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

Throughout the five-day event, ESA will be participating in the Space Zone alongside several of its institutional and commercial partners, including the UK Space Agency. During the week, ESA’s stand will serve as a platform to present the vast array of the agency’s activities and to invite visitors from different backgrounds to network.

The inaugural day of FIA 2024 will feature a number of key events and high-level visits, setting the stage for an exciting week of interactions and sessions. Highlights of the opening day include visits by the UK’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the UK’s Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle MP, plus the opening ceremony of the Space Zone by the UK Space Agency and ESA, and a press briefing with ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher.

See below for the photo highlights of Day 1.