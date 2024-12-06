Applications Double win for Europe: Sentinel-1C and Vega-C take to the skies 06/12/2024 3524 views 28 likes

The third Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite was launched on a Vega-C rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. Sentinel-1C extends the legacy of its predecessors, delivering high-resolution radar imagery to monitor Earth’s changing environment, supporting a diverse range of applications and advancing scientific research. Additionally, Sentinel-1C introduces new capabilities for detecting and monitoring maritime traffic.

Sentinel-1C was launched into orbit on 5 December, lifting off aboard Vega-C at 22:20 CET (18:20 local time). The launch proceeded smoothly, with the rocket reaching space in eight minutes and dropping off Sentinel-1C at approximately 00:04 CET. The launcher’s mission, called VV25, is a return-to-flight for Vega-C – Europe’s lightweight, high-performance rocket – marking the restart of routine commercial operations for the new launcher. At 00:12 CET, ESA established communication with the satellite confirming that it was safely in orbit. ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher said, “One moment combined two great European achievements today: the third launch of a Sentinel-1 satellite and the third launch of Vega-C, marking a triumphant return to form for both flagship European projects. It was exciting and touching to see the mix of the European launcher and Copernicus community and teams rooting each other on in true Team Europe form. "With the insertion of Sentinel-1C into orbit, ESA continues a legacy of steadfast Sentinels protecting the Earth and exemplifies why Europe needs secured flights: because what we send to space provides benefits to Earth, and it all starts with a launch.” ESA’s Director of Space Transportation Toni Tolker-Nielsen said, “Today’s launch marks a crucial step forward, reaffirming European independent access to space. With Vega-C back in flight and the inaugural launch of Ariane 6 in July, we are in a great place going forward and I salute all the hard-working teams all over Europe and its spaceport who have worked tirelessly to achieve this success.” ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes Simonetta Cheli added, “We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of Sentinel-1C, an example of the enduring partnership between ESA and the European Commission. The mission plays a crucial role in addressing global challenges like climate change and disaster response, while ensuring the continuity of vital radar data for monitoring Earth’s land, oceans and ice. “With Sentinel-1C successfully in orbit and Vega-C back in flight, Europe continues to demonstrate its leadership in space, delivering tangible benefits for Earth through cutting-edge technology and collaboration.”

Sentinel-1C launches on Vega-C

About Copernicus Sentinel-1C The Sentinel-1 mission, the first in the family of Copernicus, is based on a constellation of two identical satellites flying in the same orbit but 180° apart, to optimise global coverage and data delivery for Copernicus – the Earth observation component of the EU’s Space Programme. Sentinel-1A was the first satellite in the series, launched in April 2014, followed by the launch of Sentinel-1B in 2016. The Sentinel-1B mission came to an end in August 2022 after experiencing a technical fault that rendered it unable to acquire data. The satellite has been successfully de-orbited and will reenter Earth’s atmosphere within 25 years. Sentinel-1C, along with its sibling Sentinel-1A, will return the mission to its full potential as a two-satellite constellation. Sentinel-1A is then due to be replaced by Sentinel-1D later next year. Carrying advanced radar technology to provide an all-weather, day-and-night supply of imagery of Earth’s surface, the ambitious Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission has raised the bar for spaceborne radar. Sentinel-1 carries a C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) instrument, which allows it to capture high-resolution imagery of Earth's surface.

Copernicus Sentinel-1 Sentinel-1 data contributes to numerous Copernicus services and applications, including Arctic sea-ice monitoring, iceberg tracking, routine sea-ice mapping and glacier-velocity measurements. It also plays a vital role in marine surveillance, such as oil-spill detection, ship tracking for maritime security and monitoring illegal fishing activities. Additionally, it is widely used for observing ground deformation caused by subsidence, earthquakes and volcanic activity, as well as for mapping forests, water and soil resources. The mission is crucial in supporting humanitarian aid and responding to crises worldwide. Sentinel-1C and Sentinel-1D introduce new capabilities for detecting and monitoring maritime traffic, through their integrated Automatic Identification System (AIS). This system comprises four onboard antennas and optimises the capture of signals transmitted by ships, which include crucial details such as a vessel identity, location and direction of passage, enabling precise tracking. Sentinel-1 data are freely available via the Copernicus Data Space Ecosystem, providing instant access to a wide range of data from both the Copernicus Sentinel missions and the Copernicus Contributing Missions. The Sentinel-1 mission is the result of close collaboration between ESA, the European Commission, industry, service providers and data users. Designed and built by a consortium of more than 70 companies led by Thales Alenia Space and Airbus Defence and Space, it is an outstanding example of Europe’s technological excellence.

Sentinel-1C radar satellite on its way to orbit About Vega-C Europe’s Vega-C rocket can launch 2300 kg into space, such as small scientific and Earth observation spacecraft. At 35 m tall, Vega-C weighs 210 tonnes on the launch pad and reaches orbit with three solid-propellant-powered stages before the fourth liquid-propellant stage takes over for precise placement of satellites into their desired orbit around Earth. Vega-C is the evolution of the Vega family of rockets and delivers increased performance, greater payload volume and improved competitiveness. Complementing the Ariane family to launch all types of payloads into their desired orbits, Vega-C ensures that Europe has versatile and independent access to space. ESA owns the Vega-C programme, working with Avio as prime contractor and design authority. Arianespace was the launch service provider for Sentinel-1C. This launch marks Vega-C’s return to flight, a key step in restoring Europe’s independent access to space. The first commercial flight in December 2022 failed due to a nozzle issue in its Zefiro-40 motor. Since then, an improved nozzle was designed and built and the complete Zefiro-40 stage has undergone two successful firing tests, in May and October 2024, which demonstrated the motor’s ability to perform reliably under different pressure conditions and burn duration. These tests confirmed the motor's readiness, and clear the path for Vega-C’s flight with Sentinel-1C.