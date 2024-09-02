Agency Ignite your curiosity for space at ESA Open Days 2024! 02/09/2024 1153 views 14 likes

ESA is preparing to open its doors to thousands of visitors across Italy, the Netherlands and France in the coming weeks. Building on the success of the ECSAT Open Day in the UK this past June, the 2024 series of Open Days will continue with the ESA HQ Open Day in Paris on 20 September, followed by ESRIN in Italy on 27 September, and ESTEC in the Netherlands on 5 and 6 October. From guided tours and interactive science experiments for children to talks and presentations by ESA astronauts and experts, each ESA Open Day will feature an exciting lineup of activities designed to spark curiosity for space, promising an unforgettable experience for space enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. Visitors will have the chance to view spacecraft rocket models up close, explore ESA's state-of-the-art establishments and engage in exciting hands-on experiences. Here’s a closer look at the scheduled activities for each establishment:

20 September 2024 - ESA Open Day at HQ (registration now open) On 20 September, ESA will welcome the public to its headquarters in Paris for the second event of the ‘Rencontres en apESAnteur’, a series of public conferences held throughout the year. This conference will focus on planetary defence, offering a rare opportunity for space enthusiasts, researchers and the general public to engage with experts and learn about efforts to protect Earth from space hazards. Attendees will also participate in activities designed to deepen their understanding of the topic. For more information and to register, please check this link (FR only).

27 September 2024 - ESA Open Day at ESRIN (registration opens in September) ESA ESRIN Open Day 2024 Held in conjunction with European Researchers’ Night, ESRIN in Italy is preparing to welcome 2 000 visitors this year, offering a blend of discovery, inspiration and science. The event will feature the presentation of the Discover ESA Live platform and activities based on ESA’s programmes for scientific research and space exploration. Another attraction will be the guided tours of the Earth Observation Multimedia Centre (Φ-Experience). For detailed information on ESRIN’s Open Day programme and to register, please check this link (Italian only).

5 and 6 October 2024 - ESA Open Day at ESTEC (registration now open) ESA ESTEC Open Day 2024 ESTEC will host its 13th annual Open Day on 5 and 6 October, welcoming around 12 000 visitors. As in previous years, ESA’s largest establishment in Europe will offer people an unparalleled opportunity to meet space engineers, astronauts and see actual space hardware. Attendees will explore state-of-the-art facilities, interact with ESA astronauts and discover various job opportunities at ESA for students and young professionals. The ESA Careers Office will also be present, providing valuable insights into careers in science, research and space exploration, with the goal of inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and astronauts. For more details and to register, please check this link.