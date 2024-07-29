ESA blasts off at Gamescom

Calling all space dreamers and game developers! ESA is back at Gamescom, the world's biggest video game event, kicking off in Cologne from 21 to 25 August. Our stand is in the careers area of Koelnmesse in Hall 10.2, so buckle up for a galaxy of opportunities!

For future space explorers, the ESA stand is the place to be. You can chat with ESA experts about exciting job opportunities – you’ll soon find that space careers are not just for astronauts and engineers. Drop by and discover how your gaming skills could translate into a fulfilling space career.

We’re also keen to meet game developers to discuss future collaborations with ESA. We've already teamed up with major studios for epic space-themed games! Book a meeting in advance at our dedicated meeting area to brainstorm your space game ideas with real space experts.

If you’re curious about space, the ESA team are ready to answer your space-related questions. You can get the inside story on how astronauts prepare for space with our European Astronaut Centre team. Or meet ESA’s XR team to discover ESA’s cutting-edge extended reality projects. All this, plus face-to-face career advice from ESA’s recruitment experts.

Gamescom 2024 is your chance to connect with ESA, explore space careers, and network with industry professionals. See you there!

Find out more about ESA’s partnerships here.

Book a partnership meeting here.

Discover ESA careers here.

Find out more about Gamescom 2024 here.