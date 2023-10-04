Agency Time to be inspired by planet Earth 17/09/2024 193 views 6 likes

Swatch has again teamed up with ESA to give space fans a new opportunity to design a custom watch featuring breathtaking images of Earth from space.

Following the success of last year’s collaboration with ESA, Swatch launched a new Swatch X You collection on 12 September 2024. This time the range focuses on the natural beauty of Earth as seen from space. The new Swatch X You – ESA Collection features seven new designs that use stunning images of Earth captured by Europe’s Copernicus Sentinel satellites. These are a family of satellites designed and launched by ESA as part of the most ambitious Earth observation programme in the world.

Swatch X You lets you create a one-of-a-kind timepiece that showcases the natural beauty of our home planet, from mountain ranges and rivers to salt flats, volcanoes and glaciers. What will you choose? Equipped with advanced sensors and imaging technologies, Copernicus Sentinel satellites constantly monitor our planet. Their data helps us to track climate change and support disaster response efforts. It’s also invaluable for scientific research, policymaking, agriculture, urban planning and managing Earth’s natural resources. The natural wonders of our planet truly seem like works of art viewed from space. This new Swatch X You – ESA Collection provides a selection of vibrantly colourful Sentinel satellite images of Earth as the starting point for you to unleash your creativity. You can use them to design a watch that reflects your love of space and our home planet. Simonetta Cheli, Director of Earth Observation Programmes, said, “This new partnership with Swatch allows space enthusiasts to express their creativity through breathtaking satellite imagery, turning scientific data into wearable art. The beauty of Earth, as seen by the Copernicus Sentinel satellites, also reminds us of the importance of preserving our planet for future generations. We're excited to see how this collaboration will inspire a deeper connection with Earth’s natural wonders, while highlighting the vital role Earth observation plays in protecting our world.”

Creating a unique space-themed timepiece is easy thanks to the Swatch X You online configurator. Just choose your favourite satellite image, then zoom in, rotate, or select your favourite part of the picture to create your personalised design. There’s an added extra with this new collection. Swatch X You now includes SwatchPAY! technology, which allows you to make secure contactless payments with your custom watch. And for those who’d prefer a pre-designed option, there are also seven ready-to-wear watches and seven SwatchPAY! versions, each featuring a different aspect of our planet’s natural beauty. Emmet Fletcher, Head of ESA’s Branding and Partnerships Office, said, “This wonderful collaboration between Swatch and ESA recognises the natural artistry of our home planet. It's a unique way to celebrate Earth's natural beauty as seen from space.” The Swatch X You – ESA Collection is available worldwide now, either online at swatch.com or in selected Swatch stores. The original designs from the first Swatch X You – ESA collaboration are still available, too.













