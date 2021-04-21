ESA title
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet's second mission to the International Space Station

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet is returning to the International Space Station for a second mission called Alpha, after the star Alpha Centauri, located in the same system as Proxima.

Thomas is taking a new ride to space and will be the first European to leave Earth on the SpaceX Crew Dragon launching from Florida, USA. The crew of four includes NASA astronauts Megan MacArthurand Shane Kimbrough, who was with Thomas on the International Space Station during his Proxima mission, as well as Japanese astronaut Aki Hoshide.

Launch: 22 April 2021

Launch site: Florida, USA

Spacecraft: SpaceX Crew Dragon

Expeditions: 65/66

Docking: 24 hours after launch

Crewmates: NASA astronauts Megan MacArthur and Shane Kimbrough, Japanese astronaut Aki Hoshide

Landing: October 2021

Crew-2 training in Dragon spacecraft
23 April: watch Mission Alpha launch live

21/04/2021 7018 views 108 likes
Launch STS-100
20 years of Europeans on the Space Station

21/04/2021 741 views 29 likes
Interview with Frank De Winne on mission Alpha launch

20/04/2021 400 views 18 likes
Science & Exploration

Mission Alpha media event at launch site

19/04/2021 1946 views 34 likes
Crew Dragon traditions

17/04/2021 5341 views 66 likes
Alpha poster

16/04/2021 1226 views 58 likes
Astronaut selection: tips from Thomas

16/04/2021 3058 views 58 likes
Science & Exploration

Crew-2 training in Dragon spacecraft

16/04/2021 382 views 12 likes
Thomas Pesquet in SpaceX flight suit

16/04/2021 656 views 17 likes
Time keeping

15/04/2021 1137 views 35 likes
Blob the slime mould
Blob

22/03/2021 1848 views 34 likes
Thomas Pesquet during vacuum chamber testing
Live: Mission Alpha briefing with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesq…

15/03/2021 2113 views 24 likes
Mission patch for ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet's Alpha mission
Thomas Pesquet first ESA astronaut to ride a Dragon to spac…

28/07/2020 8417 views 56 likes
Thomas Pesquet’s Alpha mission

12/03/2021 7024 views 145 likes
Experiments running during Alpha

Atmosphere–Space Interactions Monitor

12552 views 35 likes
Space-brain networking

17/06/2014 4946 views 63 likes
Getting a GRIP

05/08/2019 602 views 5 likes
Grasp experiment

19/08/2019 1229 views 5 likes
Lost in time

26/06/2018 4446 views 109 likes
DNA damage

28 views 0 likes
Blob

22/03/2021 1848 views 34 likes
Robert Curbeam during the first spacewalk of the STS-116 mission
Stressed in space

23/03/2016 13402 views 151 likes
Tricorder

10/07/2018 4091 views 80 likes
Time experiment infographics

30/09/2019 581 views 12 likes
Fluidics: infographic

27/11/2017 1496 views 28 likes
Eye spy a foam

09/03/2020 2475 views 58 likes
Electromagnetic Levitator
Electromagnetic levitator

2060 views 4 likes
Microscopic metal
See-through metals

09/01/2018 11810 views 152 likes
Visualising the laws of physics
Fake plastic atoms

18/12/2018 9952 views 117 likes
AstroPi key visual
Astro Pi 2020-21 kicks off

14/09/2020 4022 views 29 likes
CIMON-2

11/12/2019 648 views 4 likes
Experiment cube
ICE Cubes space research service open for business

05/06/2018 7685 views 53 likes
Water droplet in space
Advanced Closed Loop System

7192 views 42 likes
Thomas Pesquet: Biography and training

17/03/2021 3365 views 64 likes
More Alpha

Alpha brochure cover
Alpha brochure

913 views 13 likes
Thomas Pesquet on Flickr

Cannes, France
Thomas Pesquet videos

Thomas Pesquet photos

Thomas Pesquet videos for media

Akihiko Hoshide poster
JAXA's Aki Hoshide expedition website

